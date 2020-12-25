Wonder Woman 1984: Who Is the New Steve Trevor?

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 made its triumphant debut over the weekend, with audiences being able to check it out both in theaters and on HBO Max. The DC blockbuster has no shortage of surprising moments and head-scratching questions, especially with regards to its ensemble of new and returning characters. One of the most unexpected plotlines was with regards to Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), the fighter pilot and love interest of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), who returned despite being dead for decades. As those who have seen the film know, there's a very specific and fantastical way that Steve gets brought back -- and the film enlisted a fan-favorite actor to help get it done. Spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984 below! Only look if you want to know!

Much of the film centers around the Dreamstone, a magical artifact that makes its way to the Smithsonian after Wonder Woman stops a heist at the mall. When Diana and her new coworker, Barbara Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) begin to inspect the Dreamstone, they realize that its inscription hints that it can grant wishes. Diana entertains the idea of what her wish would be -- and unintentionally brings Steve back in the process.

Steve returns to Diana during the Smithsonian's gala -- but he initially takes on a different face, portrayed by actor Kristoffer Polaha. While the majority of the film's ensemble sees Pine's Steve Trevor for the remainder of the movie, Polaha does sporadically make appearances, particularly when Steve looks at himself in the mirror. Polaha's unnamed "Handsome Man" character then returns in one of the film's final scenes, having somewhat of a meet-cute with Diana at a Christmas fair.

Polaha has been acting onscreen for nearly two decades, with his first appearance in a 2001 episode of Angel. In the decades that have followed, he's had memorable roles on Mad Men, Dollhouse, Castle, Designated Survivor, and Ballers. He also starred alongside Shiri Appleby and Brit Robertson on The CW series Life Unexpected.

On the movie side, Polaha has become a prolific part of the world of Hallmark movies, with roles in Dater's Handbook, Hearts of Christmas, Rocky Mountain Christmas, Double Holiday, Pearl in Paradise, and Small Town Christmas. He also has been cast as Wyatt Huntley in the upcoming film Jurassic World: Dominion.

This isn't Polaha's first time appearing in the DC world, as he played Darkstrike in a 2002 episode of the Birds of Prey TV show. Still, it's safe to say that his role in Wonder Woman 1984 is a uniquely significant one -- especially given the shoes he has to fill.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now available in theaters and on HBO Max.