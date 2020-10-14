Wonder Woman 1984 Opening Scene Description Revealed

✖

Movie fans are incredibly eager to see Wonder Woman 1984, something that has only grown as the film's theatrical release has been delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The highly-anticipated sequel will follow a new adventure for Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) -- and now we have a bit more context as to how that will begin. A new article from Vanity Fair, which chronicles Gadot and her role in Wonder Woman 1984, outlines what the opening scene of the film will look like. You can check out the description of the scene below.

"In the opening scene of Wonder Woman 1984, the child version of the warrior princess Diana Prince (played by 12-year-old Lilly Aspell, a prize-winning show jumper in real life) engages in a lengthy physical contest, a sort of Amazonian Olympics. It takes place on Themyscira, the magical island and all-woman city-state that is her birthplace. It’s a dazzling sequence from a technical perspective, with many impossible-looking feats executed on a grand scale, but what stays with you is the sheer athleticism on the part of a very determined-looking little girl."

“Whenever I see this part of the movie, I always get teary—like good, excited tears,” Gadot said of the scene. “One of the biggest things that I believe is that you can only dream about becoming someone or something after you’ve seen it visually. And for boys—lucky them—they got to experience, since the beginning of the movies, that they were the protagonist, they were the strong ones, they saved the day.

“But we didn’t get this representation,” Gadot continued. “And I think it’s so important—and of course it’s ultra-important for me because I’m a mother of two girls—to show them the potential of what they can be. And it doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to be athletic or physically strong—that too—but that they can be bigger than life.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins, and co-stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

“Why 1984? We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the '80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with," Jenkins said of the film's setting in a previous interview. "So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it's sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So it all came quite naturally.”

Are you excited to see Wonder Woman 1984? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!