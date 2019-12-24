New Wonder Woman 1984 Photo Released

With just a matter of days until the new year begins, movie fans are eagerly anticipating the blockbusters that are to come in 2020. For many, one of the most highly-anticipated entries will be Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the 2017 DC Extended Universe film. The sequel is set to place Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in a totally radical new setting, as she strives to protect the world in the 1980s. If the film’s epic first trailer, which was released earlier this month, leaves you wanting more from WW84, you might be in luck. Empire has released a new official still from the film, which shows Diana using her Lasso of Truth in a shopping mall.

“Why 1984? We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the ’80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with,” Jenkins said of the film’s setting earlier this month. “So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it’s sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So it all came quite naturally.”

“For an actor to see himself playing in a movie is always a very strange thing, because you’re very judgmental about yourself and you’re very nervous and all you see is you,” Gadot added. “And I got to say the first time I watched Wonder Woman [1984], and it was the very first cut, the very first director’s cut, I forgot it was me and I was is invested even though I shot the whole movie and I read the script a million times and we did it and filmed it for eight whole months and all of a sudden seeing all the puzzle pieces coming together and seeing this huge, grand… I called Patty crying. I had an even bigger reaction than I did for the first one.“

Joining Gadot in WW84 are Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.