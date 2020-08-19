Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot on Diana's Humanity

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to hit theaters later this year, bringing a new chapter in Diana Prince's (Gal Gadot) story along with it. Diana's tenure in the DC Extended Universe has been a little unconventional, with fans seeing different eras of her superhero story in films like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, and Justice League. Based on what we know about WW84, the film is expected to feature a unique fight for Diana in the fight to save mankind from the malicious Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), and it sounds like some significant character moments will come along with that. While speaking to reporters during a visit to WW84's set, Gadot spoke about how the film will chronicle Diana's new approach to humanity, especially as she fights an abstract concept like greed.

"I don't know if she really tries at the beginning. Instead, I think she tries to defeat the greed," Gadot explained. "She still thinks that mankind should be able to help themselves, and she can't educate them to do good. She can only inspire them. But I think that she's also in a place in her life where she gets involved with the world when there are emergencies. Greed is not necessarily an emergency. So she's not there to educate. She's there to inspire. But she has her own things that I can say that she's greedy about them or for them, however you'd say that. I think that there are things that she would want to have as well."

According to Gadot, Diana will open the events of WW84 in a unique situation -- where she's happy, but also dealing with the loneliness of not having any close relationships.

"I think she's very happy to be here, and I think she's quite lonely. She's engaging with people, but she doesn't have any close relationships -- because it's either she's going to hurt them, at some point she'll have to disappear,or she's going to get hurt, because they'll die and she won't. I think she accepted [that] as fact. At her core, her calling is to be here and to help mankind to do good, and that's exactly what she's doing. But she's still missing the one who was the love of her life. She never got to really explore the relationship. And that's it. But she's happy. She's very happy."

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins, and co-stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to be released on October 2nd.

