Wonder Woman Runs in New Wonder Woman 1984 Photo

Wonder Woman 1984 is definitely one of the most highly-anticipated blockbusters set to come out in the future (although the details of that have been in a state of flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The sequel will see Gal Gadot return to her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, as she tries to fight corruption and evil in the 1980s. While we'll have to wait until at least October to see the film in all its glory, a new look at the project has recently surfaced online. The still, which you can check out below, shows Diana in her full Wonder Woman costume, running through the streets of what is most likely Washington D.C.

Wonder Woman 1984 will follow Diana in the 1980s, in an adventure that reunites her with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), and pits her against Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal).

“Why 1984? We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the '80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with," director Patty Jenkins said of the film's setting in a previous interview. "So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it's sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So it all came quite naturally.”

"For an actor to see himself playing in a movie is always a very strange thing, because you’re very judgmental about yourself and you’re very nervous and all you see is you," Gadot added. "And I got to say the first time I watched Wonder Woman [1984], and it was the very first cut, the very first director’s cut, I forgot it was me and I was is invested even though I shot the whole movie and I read the script a million times and we did it and filmed it for eight whole months and all of a sudden seeing all the puzzle pieces coming together and seeing this huge, grand… I called Patty crying. I had an even bigger reaction than I did for the first one.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to be released on October 2nd.

