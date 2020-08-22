Wonder Woman 1984 Fans Losing It Over New Trailer

Today's DC FanDome event kicked off with a panel celebrating Wonder Woman 1984, which concluded with an all-new trailer for the adventure, which left fans even more excited for the sequel. Of all the DC Extended Universe projects, the new Wonder Woman remains one of the most anticipated, due in large part to how it was slated to have already landed in theaters, only for the coronavirus pandemic to cause a number of delays. In this regard, fans were thrilled to get brand-new looks at the exciting event with new footage, which is currently slated to hit theaters on October 2nd.

While the trailer continued to tease the action-packed moments in the film which fans loved about 2017's Wonder Woman, as well as a number of hilarious exchanges between Gal Gadot's Diana Prince and Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, one of the most unexpected reveals was Kristen Wiig fully embracing her Cheetah role, first in a stylish '80s-inspired outfit before depicting her full-blown transformation.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 before it hits theaters on October 2nd!