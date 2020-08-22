Wonder Woman 1984 Fans Losing It Over New Trailer
Today's DC FanDome event kicked off with a panel celebrating Wonder Woman 1984, which concluded with an all-new trailer for the adventure, which left fans even more excited for the sequel. Of all the DC Extended Universe projects, the new Wonder Woman remains one of the most anticipated, due in large part to how it was slated to have already landed in theaters, only for the coronavirus pandemic to cause a number of delays. In this regard, fans were thrilled to get brand-new looks at the exciting event with new footage, which is currently slated to hit theaters on October 2nd.
While the trailer continued to tease the action-packed moments in the film which fans loved about 2017's Wonder Woman, as well as a number of hilarious exchanges between Gal Gadot's Diana Prince and Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, one of the most unexpected reveals was Kristen Wiig fully embracing her Cheetah role, first in a stylish '80s-inspired outfit before depicting her full-blown transformation.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 before it hits theaters on October 2nd!
Murdered
me after watching the new wonder woman trailer #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/E6jPFgWDvu— 🧜🏼♀️ (@delicatefalice) August 22, 2020
Yeah, That's It
From the new #WonderWoman1984 trailer ... #Cheetah and yup.... pretty sure that’s the invisible jet they’re in. #DCFanDome #DC #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/BSldCfhKwT— Nerdy Nicole ... is looking at 2020 like 😳 (@CandissNicole) August 22, 2020
AWESOME
JUST SAW THE NEW WONDER WOMAN TRAILER ON FANDOME —-IT WAS AWESOME 👏👏👏 🏆 LOOK FORWARD 😍👀! THE PANEL: WITH GAL, CHRIS PINE, PATTY JENKINS, PEDRO PASCAL 💙 WAS GREAT 🖌 CONTINUE WATCHING FANDOME 💛— Joseph A M Simelis (@SimelisJ) August 22, 2020
Bright Future
Currently watching #DCFanDome. The #WonderWoman1984 panel was great as was the new trailer. I hope that the future of DC films is bright. #wonderwoman— John DeSentis (@johndesentis) August 22, 2020
Going Crazy
Wonder Woman trailer I’m going crazy!!! #DCFanDome— alexpulledup (@alexpulledup) August 22, 2020
So Good
😆😆This trailer has me so much more excited for this!!!! Actually getting to see Cheetah!! ❤️The genuine concern when Wonder Woman asks what she did ❤️ The role reversed fashion show!!!! #WW84 looks like it is going to be so good!!!😆😆 https://t.co/7zASflf2L9— Jennifer DeRoss (@JenniferDeRoss) August 22, 2020
Disco
Me watching that Wonder Woman second trailer like #WonderWoman #WonderWoman1984 #dccomics #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/STxHxFsmcB— jonny tran 👑 (@JonnyLeTran6) August 22, 2020
Tears and Panic
NEW WONDERWOMAN TRAILER IS OUT!!! pic.twitter.com/6o0stngJLP— coochie 🌈 (@calleux_femme) August 22, 2020
Excited
WONDER WOMAN 1984 TRAILER IM EXCITED 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PRoC96lb3u— 𝓐𝓵𝔂𝓼𝓼𝓪💋💋𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝖑𝖎𝖛𝖊𝖘 𝖒𝖆𝖙𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@berryajs__12) August 22, 2020
Dig the Look
Love that Wonder Woman 1984 trailer! I think Kristen Wiig is going to own Cheetah, and I dig her look!— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) August 22, 2020
