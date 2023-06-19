Gal Gadot Says She Feels "Empowered" After Wonder Woman 3 Cancellation

Now that Gal Gadot is not attached to Wonder Woman 3, the actor has said it feels liberating being able to pursue other projects. In a recent interview in support of Gadot's Heart of Stone, the Wonder Woman alumnus said she's "empowered" to no longer be attached to the growing universe currently in development at DC Studios.

"To me, starting and developing stories that I'm passionate about is an incredible thing. The fact that I don't have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it, it keeps me alive," Gadot said in a chat with Total Film magazine.

She added, "I'm not only going to do my own projects, I'm going to work as an actress-for-hire still. But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I'm passionate about – from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us – it's an incredible thing."

Wonder Woman 3 was one of the first projects scrapped by James Gunn and Peter Safran after taking over the reins to all things DC late last year. Even though Gadot's comments seem to suggest she's no longer going to be involved, Gunn said earlier this year that it was still possible the actor could appear in the franchise.

"Some. We don't know. We've talked to Gal. She's up for doing stuff. We're not sure what we're going to do with that," Gunn said in a press event hosted by DC in January. "All I can tell you really right now really is just Henry [Cavill] and Ben [Affleck] are not a part of this universe."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

What part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters excites you most? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!