DCU Fan Art Sees Alexandra Daddario Suit Up as New Wonder Woman

DC Studios is about to end the Snyderverse with their upcoming The Flash movie, and they have a whole slate of plans for what's to come. James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs of the newly minted studio back in November, and they have already revealed their DC Universe Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate. The Flash is expected to reboot their cinematic universe, and there will be new versions of characters like Batman and Superman. One fan really wants to see another actress play Wonder Woman in the DCU and even designed a cool concept of how they could look as the characters. An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Horrific.Heroics imagined what Alexandra Daddario (San Andrés) could look like as Wonder Woman. In the fan art, Daddario gets the classic look as the Amazonian Princess, and she really embodies the character.

James Gunn Talks Gal Gadot's Future as Wonder Woman

Gunn recently confirmed that Gal Gadot could still make a return to the role. One of the overall initiatives that the franchise will be embracing is that, with The Flash expected to reset the entire cinematic slate, this means major characters will be re-cast, though the studio isn't ruling out possible returns.

During a DC Studios press event, Gunn was asked if any former stars have been in talks for the franchise's future, to which he confirmed, "Some. We don't know. We've talked to Gal. She's up for doing stuff. We're not sure what we're going to do with that. All I can tell you really right now really is just Henry [Cavill] and Ben [Affleck] are not a part of this universe."

Will Gal Gadot still be Wonder Woman?

Gadot's social media posts definitely haven't helped this ambiguity, with her writing on Instagram just days before Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 exit that she's excited for the character's "next chapter."

"On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman," Gadot wrote. "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

