Gal Gadot Is Still in Play for Wonder Woman

In the months since James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the co-CEOs of DC Studios, countless reports have emerged about what this means not just for the future of the DC franchise, but also how that impacts the past, and while Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 seems to have been scrapped, Gunn recently confirmed that Gal Gadot could still make a return to the role. One of the overall initiatives that the franchise will be embracing is that, with The Flash expected to reset the entire cinematic slate, this means major characters will be re-cast, though the studio isn't ruling out possible returns.

During a DC Studios press event, Gunn was asked if any former stars have been in talks for the franchise's future, to which he confirmed, "Some. We don't know. We've talked to Gal. She's up for doing stuff. We're not sure what we're going to do with that. All I can tell you really right now really is just Henry [Cavill] and Ben [Affleck] are not a part of this universe."

Back in 2016, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice marked the first time Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman all united on the big screen, a monumental occasion for DC fans. Despite being a major financial success, the film scored poor reviews. In 2017, Wonder Woman was both a financial and critical success, but in the years since Ben Affleck debuted as Batman, he never earned a solo outing. The events of 2017's Justice League centered around Cavill's Superman being revived, while last year saw Cavill return to the big screen for a post-credits scene in Black Adam. Understandably, this sparked speculation that Cavill's more official return was right around the corner.

Gunn's comments seem to emphasize how, regardless of whatever audiences might be hoping for or expecting to see, they shouldn't expect to see Cavill or Affleck in the franchise. At this point, it's difficult to deduce just how much to invest in Gunn's comments about Gadot's future, at least in regards to whether the talks he's had with the actor are about bringing her back for a new project or if the studio merely isn't ruling out her appearance. In contrast to Cavill and Affleck's futures at the studio, it doesn't sound as though the door is as definitively closed for Gadot's Diana Prince.

Stay tuned for details on the future of DC Studios.

What do you think of Gunn's remarks? Let us know in the comments!