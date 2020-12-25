Wonder Woman 1984: Cheetah CGI Draws Criticism

Wonder Woman 1984 is now in theaters where available and streaming on HBO Max, bringing the latest DC Comics-inspired film to fans after multiple release delays including those prompted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Wonder Woman 1984 being available for fans to view also means that people are starting to talk about different aspects of the Patty Jenkins directed film including one of the most anticipated characters, Cheetah. Played by Kristen Wiig, Cheetah is a well-known adversary to Wonder Woman in comics which meant that fans had some high expectations for the live-action version. Unfortunately, fans and critics alike aren't thrilled with how the CGI of the character turned out.

On social media, many DC fans have taken to posting their thoughts about Wiig's transformation from Barbara Minerva to Cheetah. Many compared the character's final form to something out of 2019's Cats, a film whose CGI was widely criticized and panned (as was the entire film, but that's another matter entirely). Others were simply disappointed because it seemed to follow a pattern established in other DC films, that of a mostly CGI villain appearing at the end of the film looking perhaps less well-done than fans would have liked. Others still felt like the poor CGI did Wiig's performance a disservice, though as some pointed out there wasn't nearly enough of Wiig as Cheetah in the film.

The criticism of the Cheetah CGI is particularly noteworthy given that Jenkins previously told ComicBook.com that the execution of Cheetah's look was "harrowing".

"Executing Cheetah was harrowing," Jenkins said earlier this month. "I got to tell you, I knew that I wanted Cheetah to be in it, but form day one I was like, 'Whew, this is ... Got to be right!' You know? I was so scared about not getting it to look right, and it took every second from the moment we started prep to the moment we watched picture to get it there. Like, every single second was so hard to do."

You can read on to see what fans are saying about the Cheetah CGI below and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now streaming on HBO Max and playing in theaters.