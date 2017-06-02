Wonder Woman Director Shoots Down Claims About "War" With Warner Bros.

✖

During a recent podcast appearance, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins detailed her long journey to bring the stories of Diana Prince to life, which included details about Warner Bros.' reluctance to move forward on the picture not only from a conceptual standpoint, but also that Jenkins herself didn't feel as though she was empowered to guide the initial adventure, though she has since clarified that these comments stem from discussions over the course of a decade. She also clarified that her feelings of being a token female on set were in regards to different projects that she had been involved with.

"Versions of this article seem to be everywhere and not true," Jenkins shared on Twitter. "There was no 'war' with warner bros. over [Wonder Woman]. I'm talking about 10 years of discussions with 10 different execs through them. And [the] whole beard thing was about other projects at other studios."

Versions of this article seems to be everywhere and not true. There was no "war" with warner bros. over ww. I'm talking about 10 years of discussions with 10 different execs through them. And whole beard thing was about other projects at other studios. — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) January 6, 2021

I felt extremely supported in my vision on both films by @wbpictures, @ZackSnyder all the producers and everyone on board our eventual team. Just was a long road to get to make it. Let's chill the dramatic headlines like "war". https://t.co/V7Tj1rOTBS — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) January 6, 2021

She added, "I felt extremely supported in my vision on both films by [Warner Bros.], [Zack Snyder,] all the producers and everyone on board our eventual team. Just was a long road to get to make it. Let's chill the dramatic headlines like 'war.'"

Jenkins' initial comments came from a conversation with WTF host Marc Maron, with her detailing the difficult road to getting 2017's Wonder Woman made bringing a number of unexpected reveals. Adding to the confusion among fans was idea that she had a contentious relationship with Warner Bros., yet would continue to collaborate with the studio, as her recent clarification helps alleviate fan concerns about how the filmmaker was treated by the studio.

“They wanted to hire me like a beard; they wanted me to walk around on set as a woman, but it was their story and their vision,” Jenkins detailed to the podcast. “And my ideas? They didn’t even want to read my script. There was such mistrust of a different way of doing things and a different point of view. So that was definitely happening, even when I first joined Wonder Woman it was like, ‘Uhh, yeah, ok, but let’s do it this other way.’ But I was like, ‘Women don’t want to see that. Her being harsh and tough and cutting people’s heads off, that’s not what— I’m a Wonder Woman fan, that’s not what we’re looking for. Still, I could feel that shaky nervousness [on their part] of my point of view.”

