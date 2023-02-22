Wonder Woman Star Speaks Out on Joining James Gunn's Paradise Lost Prequel

DC Studios is getting ready to reboot their universe after The Flash hits theaters and James Gunn and Peter Safran have a lot of goodies in store for fans. Among the projects they announced would be on their new slate were Superman: Legacy, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing, as well as a bunch of series that will stream on HBO Max. One of those series happens to be a Wonder Woman prequel series called Paradise Lost that is expected to tell the story of the heroine's homeland before she was born. Robin Wright, who starred in the first Wonder Woman movie, was recently asked about the series, where she revealed that she hasn't gotten a call to appear in the series. In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Wright revealed that she hasn't because maybe she's "too old" but would love for the studio to reach out and cast her in Paradise Lost.

"I loved playing an Amazon. I kinda feel like I was the leader of an Amazon tribe in my past life. I haven't received that call [about 'Paradise Lost'] yet. Maybe I'm too old!," Wright said before telling the reporter to "Make that happen for me."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

