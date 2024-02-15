Madame Web Debuts With $6 Million Box Office on Valentine's Day Opening

Madame Web has snagged at least a few moviegoers into spending their Valentine's Day in theaters – as told by the film's $6 million box office haul. Though it's impressive that Madame Web (with its abysmal critics scores and low audience scores) got that many people to spend their romantic holiday on it, it should be clear that this isn't a good sign for Sony's opening weekend box office. Paramount's Bob Marley: One Love more than doubled Madame Web's Valentine's Day haul, taking in $14 million.

Right now, it looks like Madame Web will be following Sony's other Spider-Man Universe spinoff Morbius (2022) in terms of box office performance. Morbius earned $5.7 million from Thursday night previews, and ultimately $39 million during its opening weekend. Morbius ended its theatrical run earning $167.5M against a budget that was in the range of $75M-80M. Madame Web's budget is $80 million, but the film may have more going for it than Morbius did.

First, Madame Web has an ensemble cast that includes some of the most famous young actresses around Film TikTok right now – namely Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Isabela Merced (Superman: Legacy) and Celeste O'Connor (Ghostbusters: Afterlife). There's also an older set of actors that already come with established fanbases, like Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Adam Scott (Severance), and Zosia Mamet (HBO"s Girls). Put together, there's already a certain amount of fan dedication that will bring people out to see Madame Web – along with comic book movie fans, many of whom have already decided to make this flick one of those "so bad it's good" ironic experiences. Morbius has continued to gain a cult following since its release – and at this rate, Sony's entire Spider-Man Universe (which also includes Tom Hardy's Venom Trilogy) is being looked at as something closer to superhero movie parody than an actual franchise on the level of Marvel Studios.

In Madame Web, Cassandra "Cassie" Webb (Dakota Johnson) is forced to confront her past while trying to survive with three young women with powerful futures who are being hunted by a deadly adversary, Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

In addition to Johnson, Madame Web will also star Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter / Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman. The film will also star Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet cast in currently-unknown roles.

