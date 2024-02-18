Bob Marley: One Love Wins Presidents Day Box Office Over Madame Web

Bob Marley: One Love will open on top of the box office over the Presidents Day holiday weekend, beating Sony Pictures' new Spider-Man spinoff movie, Madame Web, and it is not close. Bob Marley: One Love broke records for a film opening on Valentine's Day and is now looking at a six-day total of about $51 million domestic, and $80 million worldwide Madame Web will finish the weekend in a distant second place, earning around $26 million during that same six-day frame. ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw gave Bob Marley: One Love a 3-out-of-5 stars in his review of the film, noting the film's hagiographic tone.

"One Love is also an undeniably favorable – even reverent – look at Bob Marley, skipping over many of the rougher edges of his life (not to mention the multiple women in it) except for some visual Easter eggs, dialogue references, and (just) one scene of conflict between Bob and Rita that hints at much more," Outlaw writes. "The smoothed edges are not surprising, given that Rita Marley, her and Bob's son Ziggy, and daughter Cedella are all producers on the film – with the family's Tuff Gong Pictures being one of the studios behind it. Compassionate edits are expected, yes, but it results in a biopic that feels more whimsical than real. The 2012 Kevin Macdonald documentary film Marley still stands as the most comprehensive and interesting look at the man behind the myth – but no doubt, Bob Marley: One Love is a beautiful (if indulgent) celebration of that myth. And the love is definitely felt."

Madame Web has been the worst reviewed of all of Sony's Spider-Man spinoffs. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the film a score of 2.5-out-of-5 stars. In her Madame Web review, she writes:

"While Madame Web might not contain the heart-pumping tension, massive franchise connections, or painfully authentic verisimilitude of many of its modern contemporaries, it makes a convincing argument that an entertaining-enough story can still be found outside of those traits. The charisma of its lead heroines and the specificity of its premise prevent it from being too boring, too goofy, or too irredeemable to ignore. For better or for worse, Madame Web further illustrates that Sony's Spider-Man Universe has potential when not trying to be a modern cinematic universe at all, and instead being a springboard for the most niche genre stories imaginable."

Argylle, Migration, Wonka, and The Chosen also remain present at the box office this weekend. The full list of the top 10 films at the box office is in the works.