Wonka: Timothée Chalamet Didn't Believe He Could Actually Sing

Wonka arrived in theaters earlier this month, delivering a surprising and delightful prequel to the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The film is led by Dune and Little Women star Timothée Chalamet, who acts and sings in the titular role — but apparently, he initially wasn't confident in the latter role. Calah Lane, who portrays Noodle in Wonka, recently told Variety that she had to help convince Chalamet that he had the ability to sing, after the actor was already insecure on the subject.

"I really, really enjoyed Timmy's 'A World of Your Own' song," Lane explained. "His voice sounds really good in it. He keeps on telling me that he doesn't think that he can sing, but I'm like, 'Of course you can sing! Do you hear yourself?' I told my sister, 'I need to take Timmy and have him sit down and listen to himself,' and then be like, 'Now do you think you can sing?' And if he says no, he's gonna continue to listen to himself until he thinks he can sing."

What Is Wonka About?

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. The film is described as an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Who Is in the Cast of Wonka?

Wonka will also feature performances from Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown), Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean, Love, Actually), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Keegan Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon!), Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Colin O'Brien (The Mothership), Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), and Ellie White (The Other One).

Director Paul King is also reuniting with several of his Paddington stars for the new film including Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Matt Lucas. David Heyman (Harry Potter, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is producing with Luke Kelly (The Witches) and Alexandra Derbyshire (Jurassic World: Dominion).

Will There Be a Wonka Sequel?

Even though Wonka is still in the early days of its theatrical debut, King has already addressed the possibility of some sort of follow-up film.

"I would definitely like to do more," King recently told Total Film magazine. "And I'd like to spend more time in this world. Dahl was definitely interested in taking Willy Wonka on. There's drafts that didn't really go anywhere, and there's a short story. He didn't really write sequels, but this was the one book where he clearly felt there was more in the tank there. There's an awful lot more Wonka story that we have that we would like to tell. It's not like Dune: Part One where you go, 'This is what's happening in Part Two.' Hopefully it works exquisitely as a stand-alone movie. But I would definitely like to do more. And I'd like to spend more time in this world, and meet some more Oompa Loompas."

