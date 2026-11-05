World War Z Sequel Update Is Exactly What Fans of the Horror Book Want to Hear

World War Z (2013) became a major breakout hit and is still the most successful zombie-horror movie ever. In that sense, it’s odd that it’s taken over a decade to get a sequel film into development, but earlier this year we learned that Paramount-Skydance is indeed moving ahead with it. There aren’t many details about World War Z‘s sequel, other than that Brad Pitt will return as U.N. investigator Gerry Lane, but at least today we’re getting some new updates from the director, and they sound promising.

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The World War Z sequel has been put in the hands of director Edward Berger (Conclave); Marc Foster (Quantum of Solace, Monster’s Ball) directed the first film. During a recent podcast appearance, Edward Berger spoke about plans for the next World War Z and how he wants to give fans the film they’ve been asking for.

When speaking with the Screen Off Script podcast, Berger was asked if he was planning for the World War Z sequel to be a major blockbuster-sized film. “It could be. It could be. If we get the script right,” Berger responded. “We’re working on it; we’re working hard on it. We don’t want to disappoint the fans. We only want to bring something to the fans and to this idea that really furthers the story and the movie and really creates something new and can say something about our time. That’s definitely a commercial big film, and we’d love to bring it to the screen.”

Brad Pitt in World War Z / Paramount

World War Z (2013) ended up earning $540 million worldwide ($202 million domestically) against a budget estimated to have surpassed $200 million by the time the film was released. That was a slim profit margin for a major blockbuster; more importantly, Paramount had a helluva time even getting the movie in the can. A massive third-act battle had to be scrapped, and late-game reshoots were done to give the movie a smaller climax that relied far more on science and tension than big action.

Similarly, the film suffered legal troubles when firearm props for the final act were seized by the Hungarian government (where filming was taking place) as contraband. The out-of-control costs made Paramount execs (including studio president Marc Evans) step in and take an active hand, stripping some of the foreign settings and politics (namely Russia) out of the final cut. The problems even continued after release, as sequel hopes were dashed by

All in all, it was a minor miracle that World War Z ended up achieving the record success that it did. If Paramount is willing to once again invest blockbuster money in World War Z, it’s hard to imagine it being as troubled a production as the first one.