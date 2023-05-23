Wrath of Becky: Lulu Wilson Teases a "Becky" Trilogy

In the midst of 2020's lockdown, a handful of movies were able to be released while most of Hollywood was hoarding their films for later. Among them was Becky, the action-thriller where The Haunting of Hill House star Lulu Wilson was forced to battle escaped convicts at her family lake house. This was followed by a sequel, The Wrath of Becky, which arrives exclusively in theaters on May 26 from Quiver Distribution. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview for the movie, we asked Lulu if there were plans to keep this series going with another movie. She replied: "I don't know how much I can say about this but, like, keep your hopes up. There could be something on the way."

Our follow-up question, one reuniting with her The Haunting of Hill House co-star Kate Siegel, offered slightly more details that fans can expect about the next chapter, with Wilson adding: "I'm not great at keeping in touch with anyone, but we had dinner the other night and it was amazing. Like Kate is, we're very similar people and she's such a talented actress. It was really exciting to work with her. Hoping that she'll make an appearance in the third. But she's fantastic. It was really fun, like getting to do our, like, two seconds of time together."

Quiver Distribution will release The Wrath of Becky this week, featuring Lulu Wilson alongside Seann William Scott, Denise Burse, and Jill Larson. The sequel is described as follows: "Two years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky attempts to rebuild her life in the care of an older woman – a kindred spirit named Elena. But when their home is broken into, and they are attacked by an extremist group known as the "Noble Men," Becky must return to her old ways to protect herself, her loved ones, and her country."

The Wrath of Becky is the sequel to the 2020 Summer box office hit Becky which was released theatrically during the height of the pandemic. Becky dominated the box office for several weeks and reintroduced America to the charms and social distancing of drive-in theaters nationwide. Drive-in theaters gave people an opportunity during a pandemic to escape home viewing to experience films once again on a big screen.