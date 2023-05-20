Doctor Strange: Lulu Wilson Details Her Cut Scene as MCU's Donna Strange (Exclusive)

At one point nearly a decade ago, Lulu Wilson nearly found herself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Donna Strange, the sister of Stephen. In the source material, Donna dies and sets Stephen on his path of becoming a doctor. During the production of Scott Derrickson's Doctor Strange, Wilson filmed scenes as Donna, only for the sequences to be removed from the final cut. If the moment comes to have Donna return in a possible Doctor Strange 3, Wilson tells ComicBook.com's Chris Killian that she'd absolutely be willing to step into the role once again.

"Yes, of course! Who wouldn't be? On that one, I was in fifth grade and was really, really young. It was just a couple of days of me on set and I'm not going to say what I did," she says, speaking to us in support of The Wrath of Becky, which hits theaters on May 26th.

She adds, "I died and that's the whole thing because Donna Strange is dead and Doctor Strange is like, 'My sister is dead!' So I died and remember being a little bit pissed because come on, that would have been a good moment and would have been good for me."

Why was Donna Strange (and Nightmare) cut from Doctor Strange?

At one point, both Donna and iconic Doctor Strange nemesis Nightmare were set to appear, though both were removed by the end of a production.

"Kevin [Feige] made a very cogent case," Derrickson told Empire around the release of the movie. "The trouble with starting with Nightmare is getting across the idea of the Dream Dimension as another dimension. The movie was challenging enough. It's already an exposition-heavy movie... Dormammu made the most sense. And he is the most present villain in the comics."

"We decided not to do that because that's a bit of a complex idea to try to introduce everything we do introduce and introduce the idea of nightmares themselves as being a dimension," the filmmaker explained in a separate interview. "I hope somewhere down the line we do get to explore that because I think that's super cool concept."

