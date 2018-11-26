‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Tops Biggest Thanksgiving Box Office on Record

Ralph Breaks the Internet will win its opening weekend at the box office, which is set to be the largest Thanksgiving weekend on the box office ever.

The sequel to Wreck-It Ralph will earn about $85 million over the five-day weekend. That makes it the second-largest Thanksgiving weekend opening ever, behind Frozen‘s five-day total of $93.6 million.

Wreck-It Ralph opened in 2012 to $49 million over three days. The film earned $189 million in total at the domestic box office and $471 million worldwide.

The sequel sees video game villain Ralph and friend Vanellope von Schweetz making the trip to the internet in search of a replacement part that can fix Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. Ralph and Vanellope must turn to the internet’s “netizens” for help to find their way, including an entrepreneur named Yesss, the algorithm and for trendsetting site BuzzzTube.

John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, and Ed O’Neill return to reprise their roles from Wreck-It Ralph. Alan Tudyk, Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson, and Alfred Molina provide the voices of new characters in the sequel.

In second place this weekend is another sequel, Creed II. The film is set to outdo its predecessor with $55 million over five days, compared to the original’s $42 million opening.

Creed II sees Michael B. Jordan return as Adonis Johnson, the son of Apollo Creed. Adonis challenges the son of Ivan Drago, the Russian boxer who killed Apollo in the ring in 1985.

The film also sees Sylvester Stallone return as Rocky Balboa and Dolph Lundgren return as Drago from Rocky IV. The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Florian Munteanu, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Andre Ward, and Phylicia Rashad.

The combined might of Ralph Breaks the Internet, Creed II, and other recent openings like Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Bohemian Rhapsody will lead to a total holiday weekend box office of about $308 million, beating the previous record of $294 million set in 2013, when Frozen opened alongside The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

1. Ralph Breaks the Internet

Opening Weekend

Friday: $21.65 million

3-Day Weekend: $55.7 million

5-Day Weekend: $84.5 million

Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the World Wide Web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, “Sugar Rush.” In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet — the netizens — to help navigate their way, including an entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site BuzzzTube.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, written by Johnston and Pamela Ribon, and stars John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Ed O’Neill, Alan Tudyk, Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson, and Alfred Molina.

2. Creed II

Opening Weekend

Friday: $14.1 million

3-Day Weekend: $35.3 million

5-Day Weekend: $55.8 million

In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed former U.S. champion Apollo Creed in a tragic match that stunned the world. Against the wishes of trainer Rocky Balboa, Apollo’s son Adonis Johnson accepts a challenge from Drago’s son — another dangerous fighter. Under guidance from Rocky, Adonis trains for the showdown of his life — a date with destiny that soon becomes his obsession. Now, Johnson and Balboa must confront their shared legacy as the past comes back to haunt each man.

Creed II is directed by Steven Caple Jr. and stars Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Dolph Lundgren, Florian Munteanu, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Andre Ward, and Phylicia Rashad.

3. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Week Two

Friday: $11.8 million

3-Day Weekend: $29.7 million

5-Day Weekend: $42.1 million

Total: $117.1 million

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is written by JK Rowling, directed by David Yates, and stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Jude Law, and Johnny Depp.

4. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Week Three

Friday: $11.6 million

3-Day Weekend: $30.2 million

5-Day Weekend: $42.4 million

Total: $180.4 million

The Grinch and his loyal dog, Max, live a solitary existence inside a cave on Mount Crumpet. His main source of aggravation comes during Christmastime when his neighbors in Whoville celebrate the holidays with a bang. When the Whos decide to make Christmas bigger and brighter, the disgruntled Grinch realizes there is one way to gain peace and quiet. With help from Max, the green grump hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all.

The Grinch is directed by Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier, written by Michael LeSieur and Tommy Swerdlow, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Cameron Seely, and Angela Lansbury.

5. Bohemian Rhapsody

Week Four

Friday: $5.2 million

3-Day Weekend: $13.9 million

5-Day Weekend: $19 million

Total: $152 million

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day

Bohemian Rhapsody is directed by Bryan Singer, written by Anthony McCarten, and stars Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leech and Mike Myers.

6. Instant Family

Week Two

Friday: $4.6 million

3-Day Weekend: $12.5 million

5-Day Weekend: $17.4 million

Total: $35.8 million

When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope to take in one small child, but when they meet three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl, they find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight. Now, Pete and Ellie must try to learn the ropes of instant parenthood in the hope of becoming a family.

Instant Family is directed by Sean Anders and stars Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Moner, Margo Martindale, Julie Hagerty, Tig Notaro and Octavia Spencer.

7. Robin Hood

Opening Weekend

Friday: $3.4 million

3-Day Weekend: $9.1 million

5-Day Weekend: $14.2 million

Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.

Robin Hood is directed by Otto Bathurst and stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Eve Hewson, Tim Minchin, and Jamie Dornan.

8. Widows

Week Two

Friday: $3.1 million

3-Day Weekend: $8 million

5-Day Weekend: $10.3 million

Total: $25.6 million

A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows — Veronica, Linda, Alice and Belle — have nothing in common except a debt left behind by their spouses’ criminal activities. Hoping to forge a future on their own terms, Veronica joins forces with the other three women to pull off a heist that her husband was planning.

Widows is directed by Steve McQueen and stars Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Jacki Weaver, Carrie Coon, Robert Duvall, and Liam Neeson.

9. Green Book

Week Two

Friday: $2.1 million

3-Day Weekend: $5.5 million

5-Day Weekend: $7.5 million

Total: $7.8 million

Dr. Don Shirley is a world-class African-American pianist who’s about to embark on a concert tour in the Deep South in 1962. In need of a driver and protection, Shirley recruits Tony Lip, a tough-talking bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx. Despite their differences, the two men soon develop an unexpected bond while confronting racism and danger in an era of segregation.

Green Book is directed by Peter Farrelly from a script by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, and Farrelly, and stars Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, and Linda Cardellini.

10. A Star Is Born

Week Eight

Friday: $1.1 million

3-Day Weekend: $3 million

5-Day Weekend: $4 million

Total: $191 million

Seasoned musician Jackson Maine discovers — and falls in love with — struggling artist Ally. She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jackson coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jackson fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

A Star is Born is a remake of the 1937 film of the same name that is produced, directed by, and stars Bradley Cooper. Cooper also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Eric Roth and Will Fetters. The film also stars Lady Gaga, Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle, and Sam Elliott,