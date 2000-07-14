X-Men Fan Art Shows Elvis Star Austin Butler as Gambit for the MCU

After the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's pretty safe to say that the X-Men are officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film reintroduced fans to Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) amid all of the titular characters universe hopping. Marvel also revealed that their live-action adaptation of Ms. Marvel will be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman like in the comics. They also revealed that High Jackman will return as Wolverine in the upcoming third Deadpool movie that will introduce the character to the MCU. Now most fans have been wondering if new actors will play the X-Men in the main Cinematic Universe, with some even fan casting who could play who. Now, one artist has created a look of how Elvis Star Austin Butler could look as Gambit.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil, designed how the Elvis star could possibly lol as Gambit for the MCU. In the design we see the actor wearing the characters classic look fully equipped with a brown leather trench coat. Butler hasn't been rumored or in contention for the role so this is just a fun idea of how the actor could look as the X-Men legend. You can check out the fan art below!

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

