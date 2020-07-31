X-Men Producer Reveals Why The Team Didn't Have Classic Costumes

✖

When X-Men landed in theaters in 2000, fans were more accustomed to seeing iconic superheroes like Superman and Batman brought to life for the big screen, with those characters largely embracing the look of their comic book costumes, but the Marvel characters adapted a much different look from what fans were expecting, as producer Ralph Winter notes that this was done to make the characters more accessible to unfamiliar audiences. Despite how prominent the characters have become in the decades since that first film's release, Marvel's roster of heroes didn't have the same notoriety as DC Comics characters back in 2000, requiring that first film to deviate from some well-known characteristics.

"At that time, we did feel like we did a good job. We limited the amount of time in the wardrobe," Winter shared with SYFY WIRE. "Of course, there’s a joke in the movie about yellow spandex, which was directed at the fans. It wasn’t to irritate them but to say, 'Hey, we hear you. We understand what you want. We understand you don’t like the idea of Wolverine being taller than 5'4". We understand you’d rather have everybody in the traditional garb. But we also have to make a movie that reaches a wide audience to justify the budget.'"

Previous superhero adventures mainly focused on one hero, sometimes joined by partners, with X-Men being one of the first major comic book team-up movies, forcing the production to unite the team with their aesthetics. Fans of the comics will know that, while there have been instances where the team all wears the same costume, they often embrace their own unique costume to convey their personality and powers.

As time went on, the franchise was given more freedom to explore more ambitious looks for the characters, thanks to fans connecting with the live-action film, but it was still always about finding a balance for casual and devout fans.

"The trick is always to bullseye the hardcore Marvel/X-Men fan, but do it in a way that doesn’t alienate an average moviegoer that might enjoy, or start to enjoy, these types of stories," Winter confessed.

Despite the quality of each film in the franchise seeing highs and lows, the original X-Men helped prove that audiences were just as interested in lesser-known Marvel characters up on the big screen, resulting in Sony developing 2002's Spider-Man and adaptations like Daredevil, Fantastic Four, and Ghost Rider debuting, before Marvel Studios launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008 with Iron Man.

Now that Disney owns the rights to the X-Men characters, there have been no announced plans of when we'll see a new take on the concept on the big screen.

