One X-Men Actor Isn't Excited to See What Disney and Marvel Studios Come Up With

Leave it to Senator Robert Kelly to be a bah humbug when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent chat celebrating the 20th anniversary of X-Men, actor Bruce Davison says he couldn't care less on what Marvel Studios or Disney does with the group of mutants when the studio eventually decides to develop the properties. Talking to Inverse, Davison says he's "not really interested" in what comes next.

“I'm not really interested in what Disney does to refresh the X-Men,” the actor said. “They're just rebranding another story. Come up with a new thought, a new idea, a new character. Stan Lee did it all the time. Go find the Stan Lees in the world and see what they come up with. And then build it all on that.”

If you think back to the film, Davison's character is a Congressman who's a staunch supporter of the Mutant Registration Act, serving as one of the movie's primary antagonists. .

Even though he doesn't care what Marvel Studios does next, he wouldn't waste any time jumping at a chance to act in one of the MCU films should an opportunity arise. “I’d drop dead, I’d be so shocked. I'd be more than happy to do anything that had to do with that, but I certainly ain’t holding my breath," Davison added.

Marvel Studios has yet to publicly unveil any plans involving the X-Men or Fantastic Four, two properties the outfit acquired when Disney swooped up the assets of 20th Century Fox last year.

In the same chat, Davison says it has since come to his attention many current politicians identified heavily with the antagonistic character, including former Senator and Kansas Governor Sam Brownback. Brownback currently serves as an Ambassador in the Trump Administration

“I was spending a lot of time in Washington with the Creative Coalition campaigning for the arts, and they would only send me into the Republican offices because the Republicans would all go nuts over Senator Kelly,” Davison said. “It was great, talking to Brownback and his people about, ‘Oh, yeah, Senator Kelly. I can identify with this guy.’”

X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse are now streaming on Disney+.

