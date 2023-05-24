X-Men Star Alexandra Shipp Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles While Filming Marvel Movies

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and one fan-favorite Marvel actress has opened up in a major away about her own struggles. Taking to Instagram, Storm actress Alexandra Shipp (who appeared in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix) posted a video of her in costume on the set of the movies. The caption on the video reads: "A time when you were at your lowest, and no one noticed..." Shipp began her post with a trigger warning for readers, noting she would touch on the topic of suicide. She went on to note that she suffers from depression as well as bipolar, managing both "with the help of medication and therapy."

"Being bipolar IS NOT EASY," she writes. "That voice can be loud. It tells me to hurt myself. It flashes images of various ways to do it. It can be deafening. At this time (filming X-Men: Dark Phoenix), I was struggling with my self worth. I felt unworthy, not enough, and lonely. I trained to be the best #Storm I could possibly be and was constantly told I wasn't enough. As a black woman in Hollywood, I am consistently compared to and forced to compare myself to others. It's degrading and can take a toll. So I suffered in silence. I numbed myself. I isolated myself. I sided with the thoughts that told me the world would be better off without me. When people ask me if I'll reprise my role I tell them no. I don't need to go back to her."

Shipp went on to offer more words of encouragement for readers that may be going through similar thoughts. She concluded, "I look back at moments like this, where I should be at my highest, and only see my lowest. I didn't have to suffer, but I chose to because I thought no one would care or notice. I didn't want to burden anyone. But we are not burdens, we are beacons. We are the light at the end of the tunnel. We are magnificent. Don't wait for happiness, run towards it."

Shipp's voice showing support and her personal struggles with this issue caught many fans by surprise, though many praised her for her honesty. "My depression and anxiety makes me feel like an imposter but as you said, I am actually enough and worthy," one comment read. "Thank you for bringing awareness to this in the film world." Another added, "I look up to you in every way ❤️ I'm glad you're here."