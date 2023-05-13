Dwayne Johnson Reveals Bouts With Depression

Depression is common mental health issue that impacts more than 8 percent of American adults each year and now, Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his own struggles. During an appearance on The Pivot podcast (via Entertainment Weekly), Johnson got candid about his mental health journey, revealing that he's battled "three bouts of depression" in his life, starting during his time at the University of Miami when a shoulder injury ended his football career.

"I didn't want to go to school," he said. "I was ready to leave. I left school. I didn't take any midterms, and I Just left. But the interesting thing at that time, is I just didn't know what it was. I didn't know what mental health was. I didn't know what depression was. I just knew I didn't want to be there, wasn't going to any of the team meetings, wasn't participating in anything."

He then revealed a second struggle with depression several years later when he was going through a divorce in 2008, and then again in 2017 — though that time he knew more about what he was dealing with and had a support system.

"Years later, around 2017 or so, went through a little bit. Knew what it was at that time," he said. "And luckily, at that time, I had some friends who I could lean on and say, 'You know, I'm feeling a little wobbly now. Got a little struggle happening. I'm seeing a little gray and not the blue."

Johnson also carried the message to his own Instagram, writing about how important it is for people to reach out and talk to someone if they're struggling and particularly encouraging men, writing, "As men, we didn't talk about it. We just kept our head down and worked thru it. Not healthy but it's all we knew. If you're going thru your own version of mental wellness turning into mental hell-ness, the most important thing you can do is talk to somebody. It can't be fixed if you keep that pain inside. Having the courage to talk to someone is your superpower. I lost two friends to suicide. Talk to someone. Despite how you may feel, you're never alone."

What do you think about Johnson's revelation? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.