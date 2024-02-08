Y2K Movie First Look Revealed

A new movie is preparing to give audiences an unlikely blast from the past. On Wednesday, SXSW revealed first looks at new films that will be premiering during their 2024 festival. This includes the first look at Y2K, a new comedy film that will be making its world premiere at the festival. The photo, which you can check out below, shows the film's stars Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler, and Julian Dennison. As the title suggests, Y2K deals with the panic around the turn of the 21st century — but imagines a world in which the Y2K bug actually happened at the beginning of 2000 and affected the world.

"The time has come to rev up the anticipation for SXSW 2024 and reveal the remaining titles in our slate!" said Claudette Godfrey, VP Film & TV. "We invite you to join our renowned audiences in exploring this wide range of work including explosive studio films, surprising indie dramas and comedies, riveting TV, powerful documentaries, gripping gems from around the world, and groundbreaking XR. Come immerse yourself in the joy of the shared cinema experience as our community unites in Austin to be inspired and celebrate! We'll see y'all soon!"

What Is Y2K About?

In Y2K, on the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Years Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy. The film is directed by Saturday Night Live's Kyle Mooney, off of a script from Evan Winter.

The cast of Y2K also includes Lachlan Watson, Mason Gooding, The Kid Laroi, Eduardo Franco, Miles Robbins, Fred Hechinger, Alicia Silverstone, Tim Heidecker, Daniel Zolghadri, Sebastian Chacon, and Lauren Balone.

Will Rachel Zegler Play Snow White?

Zegler is set to play the titular character in Disney's live-action adaptation of Snow White, which is scheduled to debut in 2025. While an official plot synopsis for Snow White has yet to be revealed, we do know that the film will star Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Andrew Burnap will be playing Jonathan, a new character for the film, while Martin Klebba will be playing one of the Seven Dwarfs, Grumpy. The film is directed by Marc Webb with a script from Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, and new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

"Then something that kind of emerged was this leader within her that I was so happy that the writers wanted her to be, and the fact that it's born out of her upbringing, but she finds it within herself throughout the course of the film and throughout the people that love her in the film and show their love for her," Zegler revealed in an interview late last year.

What do you think of the first look at Y2K? Are you excited for the movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Y2K will have its world premiere at SXSW. It will be released in theaters at a later date.