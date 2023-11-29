Snow White: Rachel Zegler Teases One Big Difference From the Animated Movie

Disney's live-action remake of Snow White is on the horizon, and fans are definitely curious to see how it adapts the mythos of the studio's first princess. At the center of the Snow White remake is West Side Story and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Rachel Zegler, and it sounds like she will be taking a unique approach to the titular character. In a recent interview with Collider, Zegler revealed one thing that organically sets her Snow White apart from her animated predecessor.

"Then something that kind of emerged was this leader within her that I was so happy that the writers wanted her to be, and the fact that it's born out of her upbringing, but she finds it within herself throughout the course of the film and throughout the people that love her in the film and show their love for her," Zegler revealed.

What Is the Snow White Remake About?

While an official plot synopsis for Snow White has yet to be revealed, we do know that the film will star Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Andrew Burnap will be playing Jonathan, a new character for the film, while Martin Klebba will be playing one of the Seven Dwarfs, Grumpy. The film is directed by Marc Webb with a script from Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, and new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

"Well, I have to work really hard to get out of the little girl in me because I was freaking out," Zegler previously told ComicBook.com. "I was squealing, and crying. Sandy Powell was looking at me like, 'What is going on with you?' It's incredible, being to be an iconic princess. To be the first Disney Princess, it's the biggest responsibility and so much pressure. It's amazing."

Is Disney Releasing Less Movies?

During the company's recent quarterly earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that he will have a more day-to-day involvement in the studio's theatrical slate, to ensure that the upcoming projects are as well-executed as possible.

"Next is the need to strengthen the creative output of our film studio, which generates value throughout the entire company," Iger explained. "To achieve this, we are focusing heavily on the core brands and franchises that fuel all of our businesses and reducing output overall, to enable us to concentrate on fewer projects and improve quality while continuing our efforts around the creation of fresh and compelling original IP. I'm devoting considerably more of my time to this with the goal of improving returns, always seeking to exceed the level of creative excellence audiences expect from Disney. Meanwhile, we have four of the top 10 highest grossing films of the global box office this year, including Pixar's Elemental, which has grossed nearly a half a billion dollars worldwide. In addition to being the most viewed film released this year on Disney+."

Disney's Snow White remake has been delayed to March 21, 2025.