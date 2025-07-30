One of the Best Horror Movies of the 2010s Just Returned to Streaming

The 2010s were, in retrospect, a revolutionary time for horror. The genre bridged the gap between indie breakouts and big-budget hits in the 2000s with series like Saw becoming a yearly staple. The 2010s brought a wave of new, talented horror directors – the camp of filmmakers that sprung from the V/H/S horror anthology series have turned out to be some of the most successful of the bunch. Thanks to his breakout success with Warner Bros.’ Monsterverse franchise (Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla x Kong: The Hidden Empire), a much larger moviegoing public now knows the name of Adam Wingard, but he most definitely got his start in the horror genre.

Before gaining notoriety with horror anthologies like V/H/S and the ABCs of Death, Adam Wingard had his big breakout with the 2011 cult-hit horror film You’re Next, which is now finally back on streaming. And it is worth a watch if you haven’t seen it before – and worth a re-watch if it’s been a minute.

The plot of You’re Next follows a girl named Erin (Sharni Vinson), who is traveling to rural Missouri to meet the family of her wealthy boyfriend Crispian (A.J. Bowen). When Erin gets there, she finds she’s been plunged into the middle of a lot of family turmoil bubbling beneath the happy veneer of Crispian’s parents’ anniversary; however, all of that family drama takes a sudden sideways turn when the mansion is invaded by masked killers, who begin taking out family members, one by one.

Why You’re Next Is Worth Streaming

There are a lot of streaming recommendations, but this one is worth trusting.

Over a decade later, the influence of You’re Next can be seen all over the horror genre. The film arguably did the most to finally push horror out of its “scream queen” era into the “final girl” era, a much more modern conception of what a horror heroine can be. By earning almost $27 million on a budget of just $1 million, You’re Next was another signal to Hollywood that horror could reap some pretty sweet margins from the box office, and that the “mumblegore” movement of indie horror filmmaking was in full swing.

The rest of the cast isn’t the most famous ensemble, but includes the late Nicholas Tucci, Wendy Glenn, Margaret Laney, Amy Seimetz, Rob Moran, Barbara Crampton, Simon Barrett, Lane Hughes, and fellow mumblegore filmmaker alumni Joe Swanberg and Ti West.

You can now stream You’re Next on Amazon Prime Video.