Godzilla x Kong 3 Adds The Last of Us Star To Cast

The third entry in the biggest kaiju crossover still has plenty of mystery surrounding it. Following the success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the MonsterVerse has hit new heights of popularity. Alongside the titanic sequel, Legendary is also working on the next season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters to Apple TV+’s roster, along with a yet unnamed spin-off series. As giant monster fans await the third entry in the fight featuring Godzilla and Kong, a new cast member has been added who will have a major role in the upcoming second season of The Last Of Us.

Kaityln Dever is no stranger to Hollywood, especially when it comes to the science fiction side of the aisle. Most recently, she starred in the critically acclaimed Hulu exclusive movie, No One Will Save You, in which she played a trouble protagonist in a film with little to no dialogue. On the flip side, she has had roles in projects including Last Man Standing, Next Goal Wins, and Dear Evan Hansen. In season two of The Last Of Us, Dever is set to take on the role of Abby, a controversial character in the video game sequel who skirted the line between hero and villain in the Naughty Dog series. While she might be fighting zombies and her fellow man in the MAX series, kaiju are a different story altogether.

Godzilla x Kong 3: What We Know So Far

While the first two Godzilla x Kong movies were a big success for Legendary Entertainment, director Adam Wingard departed the franchise. Stepping into Wingard’s shoes is director Grant Sputore, who has experience in the science fiction world thanks to his previous feature, I Am Mother. Sputore will be joined by screenplay writer Dave Callaham, who might be best known for his work on Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. At present, Dever is the only confirmed member of the cast but that’s soon to change as we move closer to the release date for the sequel in March 26th, 2027.

In terms of what the sequel’s story might be, that’s anyone’s guess at the moment. The New Empire ended with both Godzilla and Kong able to defeat the Skar King and Shimo, dark reflections of themselves. While the evil ape was killed, Shimo joined with Kong as the larger-than-life primate became the new ruler of the Hollow Earth with an army of giant apes under his command. While Godzilla didn’t receive an army, Godzilla x Kong 2 did give the King of The Monsters a massive power-up thanks to absorbing the energy from other kaiju.

