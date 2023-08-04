Zachary Levi Says It's "So Dumb" He Can't Talk About Chuck, Shazam!, or Tangled Because of Actors' Strike Rules

Hollywood is at a standstill as both the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes have both actors and writers fighting for fair pay and benefits and the battle against AI, and they have only just begun. All film and TV projects have ceased production and probably won't begin until a deal is made with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Productions. Most actors are at the forefront of the picket lines, while others are putting their money where their mouths are and donating to the actors who are in need. On the other side of things, there are certain actors who don't exactly agree with the ongoing strikes, like one DC TV star. Now it seems another DC star is speaking out against the ongoing actor's strike: Zachary Levi (Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Chuck, Tangled).

Zachary Levi Speaks Out Against "Dumb" Actor's Strike Rules

Levi recently attended a fan event, where we assume he was supposed to discuss his past hit projects like Shazam!, Tangled, and Chuck, and got on stage and produced to call the rules of the actor's strike dumb. The Shazam! star's reasoning was that he couldn't talk about his past project, which is why he was scheduled to be there in the first place. But then he decided to slightly break the rules by talking about them anyway, albeit in a disguised way.

"I'm not allowed to talk about… This is so dumb. I'm not allowed to talk about my previous work," Levi said at a recent event. "I'm not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in. I'm not allowed to talk about TV shows that I may have been a nerd who worked at a Best Buy. I'm not allowed to talk about any animated Princess movies that I was fantastic in as the best Prince ever. I'm not allowed to talk about those things."

You can watch the clip below.

OH HE DIDNT WANT TO BE CHALLENGED https://t.co/QyIVo4PmPj pic.twitter.com/axslh3UPkz — Alice (@AerithsSeat) August 3, 2023

Zachary Levi's Not the Only DC Star Speaking Out Against Actor's Strike

Stephen Amell (Arrow) was in the hot seat over the past few days after he spoke out against the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The Arrow star has since clarified his comments about the actor's strike multiple times, but also stood his ground about being against striking.

"We live in a time right now and I don't want to wax too poetic here. Where, you know, people want you to vote as long as you're voting for their candidate. And I can support my union, but there was an authorization vote for a reason," Amell said. "And listen, it was overwhelmingly in favor of striking. It was 98% and I think that there was a lot of people who frankly it was a vote, but I think that it was just kind of the complete that we were willing to authorize that. I just think that this has been done in a very black and white, all or nothing sort of way and I'm talking about shows and movies that were about to come out before the strike. I'm specifically talking about shows that, you know, I and a bunch of other people pour their heart and soul into that happened to be coming out within a certain window after the strike. I don't think that some of the consideration that was given to other projects leading up to the strike, and the delay of the strike was given to some other projects that came on the other side, and that's something that retrospectively, I should have done a better job of taking up in private with the leadership of my union people that I greatly respect and admire."

