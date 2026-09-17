Zack Snyder Confirms Prequel Series For One of His Comic Book Movie Epics Is Moving Forward

Though he’s best known for his takes on Batman and Superman that defined the DC universe on film for almost a decade, Zack Snyder’s work on comic books began by bringing the impossible to life. The filmmaker didn’t make the leap to redefining the Justice League out of nowhere; he was given the task after making the unadaptable comic book Watchmen into a blockbuster movie. That said, he didn’t get the chance to make Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ comic into a film until he’d proven what he could do with Frank Miller’s 300.

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The massive blockbuster success of that movie in 2007 marked a major point in pop culture, not only legitimizing the idea of films filmed largely on blue screens but also showing the popularity of Snyder’s style. A sequel followed eight years later, but now the series might be alive again, with a prequel TV show in the works. Speaking on the latest Happy Sad Confused podcast, Snyder opened up about how the 300 franchise has lingered with him even as we approach the 20-year anniversary of the movie. Snyder confirmed that a prequel TV series is still very much in the works, and he’s in line to direct at least some of it.

Zack Snyder Teases 300 Prequel Series

Warner Bros. Pictures

News of a 300 TV series goes back two years, with no real updates on it in the time since then; that said, Snyder confirms it’s on the horizon, teasing: “It’s a very rich universe, the 300 universe.” When asked if this tease meant that we’re getting closer to his return to the universe, he simply replied, “Yes,” offering the same reply when asked if he would be directing any of the episodes of this proposed series.

Though Snyder declined to elaborate on what the plot of the series might be, he did tease: “I don’t think I’m allowed to say, I would love to. But it’s cool!” As fans may recall, the 2014 film 300: Rise of an Empire was not only a proper sequel, but also a prequel and even had some scenes that took place alongside the events of the original movie. Even the original movie itself detailed much of Leonidas I’s origin story, leaving little room for gaps in that story. To that end, it’s still unclear what the prequel might be.

Snyder also confirmed the story about what happened to the proposed third movie in the 300 film franchise, confirming he was tapped to write another film in the series and that it was aimed to be about Alexander the Great. After he started researching the figure, though, Snyder’s script started shaping itself into something else entirely that was far from 300 and its tone.

“(The script) got hijacked by history when I did my research and it turned into this,” Snyder said. “It’s a script that exists; I have never made into a movie, but it’s a love story. It turned into a love story between Alexander and Hephaestion, and it just completely diverged from the 300 universe and became its own thing….They were like go write a 300 sequel and I was like, cool. And then I came back, and I said I didn’t do it. I wrote something. They were like What happened? I was like, yeah, I just fell in love with this other story and I wrote it, and sorry.”

It seems likely that one thing holding up the 300 TV series is a matter of where it should land, but also one of cost. Though the movie itself was produced for the modest $65 million at the time, budgets have only skyrocketed since then. There’s also the lingering potential merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Stay tuned for more updates on the series as we learn them.