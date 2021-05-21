Zack Snyder and Dave Bautista Reveal New Details About Army of the Dead's Superpowered Zombies

✖

Those who watched the first trailer for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead know that Dave Bautista will lead a team of soldiers into the quarantine zone for a big payday, but as you can see they won't be facing any old zombies. The undead in Snyder's world are known as Alphas, and they are on a whole other level than the shambling undead we've seen in so many other projects. Alphas are fast and powerful, but most of all they're self-aware, and that poses some interesting moral dilemmas in addition to the whole surviving the undead horde problems that come with the territory.

Snyder recently spoke to Empire about creating the Alphas and how they stand apart from other zombies in movies and television. "I want the audience to get a chance at having sympathy," Snyder said. "Alphas have consciousness and they're self-aware and they're not like us. So I wanted to create this moral ambiguity about whether or not humans that we love in the movie crossed a line. Was there a thing that they did to the Alphas, when the Alphas were minding their own business? And therefore, do the Alphas have the the moral high ground? It muddies the water, in a good way."

As for Bautista, he's got a whole other viewpoint on them.

"They're f****** zombie superheroes. The Alpha zombies are just complete badasses. The athleticism of some of these people [playing the Alphas], I've never had and never will have in my life," Bautista said.

You can find the official description for Army of the Dead below.

"Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Michael Cassidy, and Garret Dillahunt."

Army of the Dead hits Netflix on May 21st.

