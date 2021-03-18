Zack Snyder's Justice League: Batman and Joker Scene Description Revealed

✖

Zack Snyder has revealed the full photo of Jared Leto's Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League, but the new visual wasn't all the director revealed. In an interview posted along with the photo, Snyder breaks down the scene of Jared Leto's Joker meeting Ben Affleck's Batman - a moment that Snyder has actually revealed in both the Batman and Joker photos he put out online. The scene takes place in the "Knightmare" future timeline first revealed in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where Affleck's trenchcoat-wearing "Knightmare" Batman has one last conversation with his old nemesis, the "world-weary" Joker we see here:

“The cool thing about the scene is that it's Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman,” Snyder tells Vanity Fair. “It's Joker analyzing Batman about who he is and what he is."

Snyder actually added this scene of Affleck's Batman and Leto's Joker as a gift to DC Fans: "I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together. It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together... The Joker is really the only thing that I thought of in retrospect. But I will say that it was always my intention to bring Joker into that world."

This "Knightmare" sequence has been a point of major confusion for DC fans since it first appeared as Bruce Wayne's dream sequence (turned Back to the Future-style visit from Future Flash), in Batman v Superman. Since seeing Leto's Joker in these new photos, fans have been asking just how Joker went from tattooed nightclub gangster in David Ayer's Suicide Squad to the creature we see here. Snyder's answer? Don't worry too much about it: "Who knows what's happened. I don't know if he's wearing makeup, I don't know what's happening. It’s hard to say exactly.”

At this point, it seems like continuity is the last thing that fans of Justice League's Snyder Cut should be worried about. The film is getting released as a four-part miniseries on HBO Max next month, offering a more expansive (and hopefully complete) vision of what Snyder intended to do with the DC Movie Universe. This will be the end of that saga, so nice additions like this Batman/Joker scene should be fun.

Zack Snyder's Justice League's will stream on HBO Max on March 18th.