Justice League Fans React To New Look for Jared Leto's Joker

Today, Zack Snyder's Justice League revealed the first full look at Jared Leto's return as the Joker. The photos show Leto's Joker, looking drastically different from his first appearance in Suicide Squad, sitting as he apparently speaks with Batman during the Knightmare vision portion of Justice League's story. Joker wasn't included in the theatrical cut of Justice League or in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, making this the first opportunity for Leto's Joker and Ben Affleck's Batman to interact in the DC Extended Universe apart from the car chase in Suicide Squad. Of course, fans have opinions about the new look. You can see what they're saying below.

Revealing the new photos, Zack Snyder talked about Joker's role in the Snyder Cut of Justice League. "The cool thing about the scene is that it's Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman," Snyder told Vanity Fair. "It's Joker analyzing Batman about who he is and what he is. That’s the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together. It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together."

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18th.