Justice League Fans React To New Look for Jared Leto's Joker
Today, Zack Snyder's Justice League revealed the first full look at Jared Leto's return as the Joker. The photos show Leto's Joker, looking drastically different from his first appearance in Suicide Squad, sitting as he apparently speaks with Batman during the Knightmare vision portion of Justice League's story. Joker wasn't included in the theatrical cut of Justice League or in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, making this the first opportunity for Leto's Joker and Ben Affleck's Batman to interact in the DC Extended Universe apart from the car chase in Suicide Squad. Of course, fans have opinions about the new look. You can see what they're saying below.
Revealing the new photos, Zack Snyder talked about Joker's role in the Snyder Cut of Justice League. "The cool thing about the scene is that it's Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman," Snyder told Vanity Fair. "It's Joker analyzing Batman about who he is and what he is. That’s the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together. It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together."
Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18th.
Better Than Suicide Squad
Looks a lot better then the Joker in Suicide Squad https://t.co/TIuYElDXzc— MxLg_Eli (@ElijahMalikG) February 9, 2021
Looking Good
joker layout bc he looks fucking good. #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/ybuoJUKADt— tiller quinn (@_tilller_) February 9, 2021
Uncut Gems
Me looking at the new joker look pic.twitter.com/QtJA2Rr0t1— johnny (@jray710) February 9, 2021
An Improvement
Im liking this new design 🤔 Much more Joker like than his previous version looks much darker more Heath Ledger style https://t.co/MCffpIg4Qx— Tom (@tummyevans) February 9, 2021
Hype Levels Rising
Well this was a pleasant surprise! There is no semblance of Jared Leto’s Joker from Suicide Squad at all. Hype levels for the #SnyderCut are through the roof! https://t.co/HKTnEjm8b9— André Hutchens (@ac_hutchens) February 9, 2021
The Crow Eats Cake
Snyder Cut art dept: okay boss what are we thinking for the new Joker look
Zack: how about if the Crow was a painter who just lost a chocolate cake eating contest pic.twitter.com/FZnAkdkEEV— Jake-aVision™ (@jakedamon) February 9, 2021
Jokes on You
JOKES ON YOU BATMAN #SnyderCut #Joker pic.twitter.com/aza1vNIHOr— Ben Battinson v2.0 #SnyderCut (@benbattinsonv2) February 9, 2021
!!!!!!
JOKER!!!!!!— John the Bastard #SnyderCut (@Trewball) February 9, 2021
#SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/EYFlSpckl3
Can't Wait
I can't wait, tbh... #joker #jaredleto #justiceleague #snydercut #suicidesquad https://t.co/AQZ6UsZH9l— Lance (@C77Lance) February 9, 2021
Don't See It
As I've said it before, cover the face and the character should still be the character. I cover this one and I don't see Joker. Hell, even with the face visible I don't see Joker. https://t.co/IVz6mRyW3v— Spaxer (@OfficeSpax) February 9, 2021