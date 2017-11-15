Zack Snyder's Justice League Commemorative Mini-Footballs On Sale For Limited Time

✖

Just in time for Super Bowl 2021, Zack Snyder is releasing some Justice League Snyder Cut commemorative footballs. Snyder is putting out the Justice League Snyder Cut footballs in honor of the film (turned miniseries) getting released on HBO Max next month. You can order your Justice League Snyder Cut football HERE, where they are listed with the following caption: "In celebration of the release of the Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder is releasing these commemorative footballs! In order to produce these limited products, we need to sell at least 300 units, so please share." As you can see, DC fans need to help out to make this happen!

These new Justice League Snyder Cut footballs come in one mini-football size, and retail for $25.00. This promotion isn't some kind of extra cash-grab to help monetize the Snyder Cut's release; the posting for the limited-time promotion specifies that " All funds raised will go towards AFSP," (the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention). As many loyal DC Snyderverse fans know, that cause is very near and dear to both Zack Snyder's heart and the saga of the Snyder Cut: Zack lost his daughter Autumn while trying to finish work on Justice League, and that devastating loss was a major reason he stepped away from the film while it was unfinished. In fact, Snyder recently opened up about that dark time in his life and career, as part of an upcoming book called (appropriately enough) Release The Snyder Cut:

"I just was kind of done with it. I was in this place of [knowing] my family needs me more than this bullshit, and I just need to honor them and do the best I can to heal that world," Snyder told writer Sean O'Connell. "I had no energy to fight [the studio], and fight for [the movie]. Literally, zero energy for that. I really think that’s the main thing. I think there’s a different world where I stayed and kind of tried. And I’m sure I could have . . . because every movie is a fight, right? I was used to that. But I just did not have the [energy]. There was no fight in me. I had been beaten by what was going on in my life and I just didn’t want to, I didn’t care to . . . that was kind of where I was."

You can order your Justice League Snyder Cut commemorative football HERE.