HBO Max Executive Says Zack Snyder's Justice League Shows They Are Listening To Fans, Confirms 2021 Release

For years, a large camp of passionate fans badgered social media accounts related to Justice League and Warner Brothers as a means to push for the release of Zack Snyder's version of the DC Comics ensemble movie. The fans won those battles as Snyder revealed earlier this year his Justice League will be coming to HBO Max. Now, HBO Max Sandra Dewey has been probed for details about the release of the alternate version of the film and has confirmed a key detail while also giving credit to Warner Bros. and her HBO Max brand, at the same time.

Dewey confirms that Snyder's Justice League will be released on HBO Max in "early 2021," as she stated on a Cannes virtual Marche on Tuesday. While she would not reveal details of the story or current progress in completing the project, she has one other note following the remarks. Dewey says she and the company are excited to provide content which showed they are listening to their fans.

The origins of Snyder's Justice League included the plan to have the adventure broken up into two films but those plans were abandoned ahead of production on the Justice League movie which ultimately came to fruition. Likely related to the underwhelming critical reception of Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and David Ayer's Suicide Squad movies, the ambitions for Justice League were trimmed way down but the original vision of th film is finally going to see the light of day in 2021. A teaser trailer showing new and darker footage for the film has already been released.

Few other details have been revealed about Zack Snyder's Justice League, with some rumors even claiming that the project won't be a film, but rather a limited series broken up into an episodic structure. More information and previews for the film will likely be coming from the DC FanDome event on August 22.

