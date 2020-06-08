Justice League’s Zack Snyder Shares One Change Coming to His Cut

✖

Zack Snyder is still answering fan questions about what’s coming in his cut of Justice League. A new post on Vero, the director clarifies that one big change from the original trailers for the film is coming back. That final act of Justice League has a red sky while the heroes race to save the day. Snyder is looking to take things back to the blue. It sounds like he wants to save that red for what audiences understood it to be, associated with Darkseid. The film’s cinematographer Fabian Wagner has clarified that the decision to take everything red was made after Snyder left the project. Fans will no doubt see this as a restoring of order after turning the keys over to Joss Whedon. But, there are even more tweaks coming with the inclusion of Martian Manhunter and maybe some action from Green Lanterns.

When the cut got announced for HBO Max, Snyder gave the fans some credit for their part in this journey, “I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.”

“When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way,” added Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV. “Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max.”

“Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures,” Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer chimed in.

“Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League,” Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group mentioned. “This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.”

