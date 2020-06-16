DC Announces FanDome Virtual Event For Fans

✖

This morning, DC announced DC FanDome, a 24-hour virtual event to be held in August. The event, which seems to be fulfilling the role usually served by the company's Comic Con International panels, will be "the largest virtual gathering of talent announcements and content reveals in the history of DC," the company said in a statement. DC FanDome will not be just for the publishing side, but will include announcements for TV, film, and video games -- something that will inevitably raise a lot of questions from fans. With no new production likely to be underway for DC's TV series by August, what will be shown?

DC describes FanDome as "an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984." All of this content will be virtually housed in 6 different, fully-programmed areas inside the virtual DC FanDome: “Hall of Heroes” (Main Hall), DC WatchVerse, DC YouVerse, DC KidsVerse, DC InsiderVerse and DC FunVerse. Content will be available in 10 languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Additionally, content programmed from specific countries will be in their native language.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," said Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros. Chair and CEO. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

With no tickets necessary and a wide variety of languages simulcasting news, FanDome might be the most accessible event for the largest number of people that DC or Marvel has ever put on.

That list of content likely gives some insight into what the company might have to offer; fans are likely eager to find out who might be cast as the new Batwoman, some details about Black Adam, and maybe see teasers for The Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Here's how DC describes the nuts and bolts of the event:

The epicenter of the DC FanDome is the Hall of Heroes, where you can experience special programming, panels and content reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series and games, available in several languages, including Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish. From there, navigate deeper into the DC Multiverse, exploring five additional satellite worlds, each with its own localized content and unique activities and one world fully devoted to our younger fans:

DC WatchVerse: Here's where you grab a seat, sit back and join our virtual audience and become completely engrossed in hours of must-see content from around the world. Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment and Games.

DC YouVerse: Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own.

DC KidsVerse: Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We’ve got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at

DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans.

DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

DC FunVerse: Take your DC FanDome experience and gather cool shareables; check out our comic book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including some limited-edition exclusives.

Pull Up to the Blerd & Boujee House

Where my Blerds at? The second annual celebration of Black nerd culture returns with the all-new Blerd & Boujee House at DC FanDome, bringing Blerds, LatinxGeeks and all nerds “party-with-a-purpose” vibes. As anyone lucky enough to get into the firstever Blerd & Boujee boat party (featuring DJ D-Nice) at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 can attest, fans will not want to miss connections and conversations designed for the culture.

Calling All Fans!

There’s nothing more important to DC than our fans, and we want to showcase you! In partnership with Talenthouse, DC FanDome today launched a call for your best DC Fan Art & Fandom displays. Show us your cosplay, makeup, tattoos and even your own Batcave! Be sure to submit your best at create. DCFanDome.com for a chance to be featured inside this virtual world event, and demonstrate to people in your home country and across the globe that you are the ultimate DC Super Fan. Selected artists on the day of our event will be voted on by the community in each of our two competitions in order to help our judges pick selected artist winners. Selected artist winners will receive part of a cash prize pool courtesy of DC and Talenthouse.

Be sure to check back at DCFanDome.com for additional updates on what will be happening inside the DC FanDome, including exciting new content on our new blog, The Daily Star, which kicks off with a welcoming note from Jim Lee himself.

The event takes place August 22nd, at 10am PDT, and will be accessible around the world for 24 hours at DCFanDome.com.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.