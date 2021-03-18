Zack Snyder's Justice League Announces Worldwide Distribution Plan

✖

At long last, the Snyder Cut is set to be released out into the world, putting a cap on a years-long fan campaign to see a filmmaker's vision realized. On March 18th, Zack Snyder's Justice League will make its debut on HBO Max. The only problem, however, is that HBO Max is currently only available in the United States. Fans around the world helped bring the Snyder Cut to life and this release strategy leaves them without a way to see the film. Fortunately, WarnerMedia has announced an intnernational release plan that will get the movie to everyone in March.

On Friday, WarnerMedia announced that Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released in most territories outside the US on March 18th, the same day as its HBO Max debut here in the states. In all territories (except for China, France, and Japan), Zack Snyder's Justice League will be made available through the following distribution options: PVOD, PEST, EST, SVOD, TVOD, HBO linear and on HBO Go (in HBO Europe and HBO Asia territories), or via a local TV provider.

Platform availability will depend on each territory (with the exception of China, France, and Japan, where the release dates are TBD). Additional details for specific markets will be shared soon. (2/2) — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) February 19, 2021

China, France, and Japan don't have release strategies at this time, but both Snyder and WarnerMedia have said that there will be plans in place at some point. Specific details for each of the markets where the film will be available will be announced in the coming weeks.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is getting released just a few months before HBO Max finally makes the move to an international service. WarnerMedia has already announced that the worldwide rollout will take place in March of this year, releasing HBO Max to 39 territories around the world. Once that takes place, it will be much easier for folks around the globe to watching things like Justice League.

