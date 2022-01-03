Fan Favorite Zack Snyder Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

After spending some time putting together his own live-action DC universe, Zack Snyder has found a new creative home at Netflix. The filmmaker behind Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has been building a strong partnership with Netflix, beginning with Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves in 2021 and with several titles on the way in the coming years. Before those new projects arrive, fans of Snyder will have one of his most popular movies to stream in the meantime.
On Saturday morning, at the start of 2022, Netflix added Snyder’s breakout hit 300 to its streaming roster. The 2007 film, based on Frank Miller and Lynn Varley’s comic book, was Snyder’s sophomore effort following 2004’s Dawn of the Dead. An immediate smash hit, 300 sent the careers of both Snyder and star Gerard Butler into a new atmosphere, making them both household names. To this day, 300 remains one of Snyder’s most popular films amongst fans.
300 was far from the only movie that made its way to Netflix this weekend. Here’s the full list of titles that were added to Netflix on New Year’s Day:
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — NETFLIX FILM
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
