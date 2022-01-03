Fan Favorite Zack Snyder Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

After spending some time putting together his own live-action DC universe, Zack Snyder has found a new creative home at Netflix. The filmmaker behind Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has been building a strong partnership with Netflix, beginning with Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves in 2021 and with several titles on the way in the coming years. Before those new projects arrive, fans of Snyder will have one of his most popular movies to stream in the meantime.

On Saturday morning, at the start of 2022, Netflix added Snyder’s breakout hit 300 to its streaming roster. The 2007 film, based on Frank Miller and Lynn Varley’s comic book, was Snyder’s sophomore effort following 2004’s Dawn of the Dead. An immediate smash hit, 300 sent the careers of both Snyder and star Gerard Butler into a new atmosphere, making them both household names. To this day, 300 remains one of Snyder’s most popular films amongst fans.

300 was far from the only movie that made its way to Netflix this weekend. Here’s the full list of titles that were added to Netflix on New Year’s Day:

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — NETFLIX FILM

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

