Zack Snyder Reveals New Justice League Music From Junkie XL

Work continues on Zack Snyder's Justice League and the filmmaker has brought a new tease for his extended version of the DC team up film online. While appearing on an episode of

TheFilmJunkee on YouTube, Snyder played a snippet of music from composer Junkie XL (Tom Holkenborg) that will be heard in the finished version. The director also teased that they're started to screen the film for some of the folks at WarnerBros., a good indicator that they're getting closer to finishing it all up. You can listen to the brief clip of music that Snyder played in the player below!

"It's cool because he's really done an insane job," Snyder said of Junkie XL's work. "We recently just screened the movie for publicity and some other guys on the lot, and the music supervisor from Warner Bros. was saying, he was like 'Holy smokes, the music is unbelievable. Junkie has just crushed it.' And yes, he really has, I mean it's wall-to-wall. I was asking 'Are we doing an album? Because I want a box of those vinyl, four hours of music.' I don't know if we're doing it, I want to, but who knows."

What is unclear about Junkie XL's score for Zack Snyder's Justice League is if all of this music was created and written back when Snyder was first working on the film or if Holkenberg has been created new music to go into the four hour cut of the movie. As fans will no doubt recall, Junkie XL was replaced by composer Danny Elfman for the theatrical cut of Justice League even after he co-wrote the score for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with Hans Zimmer.

"As my mentor Hans Zimmer told me: you haven't made it in Hollywood as a composer until you get replaced on a project. So I guess I finally graduated this week," Holkenberg previously said via Twitter back in 2017. "It pains me to leave the project, but a big thanks to Zack for asking me to be part of his vision, and I wish Danny, Joss and Warner Bros. all the best with Justice League."

Though Zack Snyder's Justice League was originally announced as being an HBO Max exclusive, the director has begun to beat the drum in the press for a theatrical release of the film. Speaking with EW this month, Snyder mused on the rating for the film, assuming a "Restricted" designation was the only way. "The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R — that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure," Snyder said. "We haven't heard from the MPAA, but that's my gut."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max in March of next year.

(H/T The Direct)