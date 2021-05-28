Zack Snyder's Justice League: Director Teases Upcoming Second Trailer

✖

Work continues on Zack Snyder's Justice League with the filmmaker confirming earlier this week that the visual effects for his four hour super-sized cut are 75% complete. While taking part in a Q&A with fans on Vero Snyder has revealed another relevant nugget of information about his film though, confirming that he's hard at work already on the next trailer for this version of the film. The first trailer for the Snyder Cut was released earlier this year before briefly coming down due to a music rights snafu, and later returning with a new color pallete and also some new shots from the film.

Though Zack Snyder's Justice League was originally announced as being an HBO Max exclusive, the director has begun to beat the drum in the press for a theatrical release of the four hour cut. Speaking with EW earlier this week, Snyder mused on the rating for the film, assuming a "Restricted" designation was the only way. "The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R — that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure," Snyder said. "We haven't heard from the MPAA, but that's my gut."

"There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what's going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both."

Snyder made headlines earlier this year when it was announced that he would be doing some additional photography for the film that would end up costing the studio a bit of money. Much of the cast returned for these sequences including star Ben Affleck as Batman and Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Snyder even added Jared Leto too, reprising as The Joker from Suicide Squad. Despite the price tag, these additional sequences won't actually add much to the run time of the movie.

"In the end, it's gonna probably be about four minutes or five minutes of additional photography," Snyder said in a previous interview with Beyond the Trailer. "In the four hours that is Justice League, it is four minutes."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max in March of next year.