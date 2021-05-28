Zack Snyder Promises Justice League Updates After Wonder Woman 1984 Excitement Dies Down

✖

Zack Snyder told fans during a recent YouTube interview that the promotional blitz for March's release of Zack Snyder's Justice League will come along as soon as Warner Bros. and DC finish the initial rollout of Patty Jenkins's Wonder Woman 1984. Snyder, who served as a producer on Wonder Woman 1984, expressed enthusiasm for the movie, saying that he was happy to see how much Warners seemed to give Patty Jenkins the leeway to do what she wanted to do following the success of Wonder Woman. Obviously, that's something that particularly plays with Snyder, whose Justice League was cut down significantly before filmmaker Joss Whedon added new footage in reshoots ahead of its 2017 release.

It sounds like Snyder -- who is recutting the film into four, one-hour segments for HBO Max, and also working on upconverting the film into the IMAX format for a potential limited theatrical release -- has some cool ideas up his sleeve. Talking about the next looks at the "Snyder Cut" promo materails, he suggested that there's more than just a trailer to come.

"I have an idea of what it might be -- but it's going to be cool, maybe something you don't expect, so that's fun," Snyder said. "After that, you can expect, probably, another big trailer coming soon, and then whatever other cool activations we have. So it's going to get pretty crazy."

The Snyder cut will also restore segments of the film featuring Amazons, meaning that a number of characters from that world will make their next appearance onscreen just months after Friday's big release.

"Everybody's got to get out and see Wonder Woman and just love it, because it's amazing," Snyder said. "I'm just super proud."

Snyder stepped away from Justice League following the death of his daughter during production. His assembly cut of the movie ran about twice the length of the film that eventually hit theaters, and many of the sequences seen during the movie's initial promotional run never made their way into the film released in theaters. Between the removal of Whedon's reshoots and the re-establishment of Snyder's material, the shift will represent one of the most significant changes between a theatrical and director's cut in any major, commercially-released movie of all time.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to debut on HBO Max in March of next year. Wonder Woman 1984 is currently in theaters and on HBO Max now.