Zack Snyder Reveals the DC Actor “Hitting Him Up” to Star in Escape From New York (& It Would Be Perfect)

While there was somehow a remake/prequel of John Carpenter’s The Thing without its memorable main character RJ MacReady, its poor reception among fans may attest to the folly of redoing an iconic Carpenter-Kurt Russell movie without the Russell character. Remaking Big Trouble in Little China without a Jack Burton character, for example, or Escape From New York without Snake Plissken — you cannot separate those films from their protagonists. Zack Snyder, who’s doing the latter, may not always make choices people agree with, but he’s hardly foolish enough to remake the movie in which Snake Plissken is the draw without a Plissken of his own. Ironically, in 2012 a French company tried to do that, unofficially, with the Luc Besson-written, Guy Pearce-starring sci-fi film Lockout. John Carpenter sued and won in a French court, to the tune of 20,000 Euros. Snyder intends to do things the right way, and has affirmed that Snake will look like Snake.

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Snyder previously revealed that his take on Escape From New York is, like Watchmen and 300, an alternate-timeline period piece, set in 1997. In this reality, history diverged in 1981 (the year the original film came out), as civil war between cops and crooks spread across the nation, with entire areas becoming designated penal colonies. From there, the plot should stay close to the original, with antihero Snake Plissken breaking into the penal colony of New York to rescue the US President, after the latter’s plane is downed by terrorists. Russell made a huge impact as the original Snake, and Snyder has now revealed that one of his regular collaborators has been bugging him like crazy to get cast in the remake role. He’s a bit older than the character originally was, but nobody can blame an actor for shooting whatever shot he has at a dream role.

Perennial Antihero Jeffrey Dean Morgan Could Be Perennial Antihero Snake Plissken

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Yes, it’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan, as referenced by Snyder on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, when he said, “He literally has been hitting me up… He’s the best. I love him. He’s great.” Morgan played Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Eddie “The Comedian” Blake in Watchmen. He absolutely has the vibe for it — Eddie Blake in Watchmen is a bastard, but you have to be drawn to him just enough to view his murder as an injustice, and accept when his illegitimate daughter Laurie forgives him posthumously. Perhaps more on-point is his role as Negan on The Walking Dead, who went from being the ultimate villain, murdering fan-favorite characters, to losing everything, protecting the daughter of former foe Rick Grimes, and ultimately defeating the predatory Whisperers. It probably doesn’t hurt that Morgan, like Plissken, never seems to shave closely, even when the role might call for it (Negan had a smooth chin in The Walking Dead comics).

While the mentality and personality are a perfect match, there is the issue of age to consider. Morgan is 60, which is twice Kurt Russell’s age when the original film came out. He’s been convincing enough in action roles that he could likely pull it off, but if the studio hopes for a new Plissken franchise, they might want someone with a longer career future to do sequels. Morgan previously told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he thought a “grizzled” Snake would be cool, but also that he wants any role in it if Snake doesn’t end up going that way. Plissken probably doesn’t have great relations with his parents, but Morgan could be a Plissken Senior in a similar vein to Keith Richards playing Johnny Depp’s dad in the Pirates of the Caribbean sequels. There is a semi-precedent: Jack Burton returned as an old man in the Big Trouble in Little China comics.