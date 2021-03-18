Zack Snyder to Show Justice League in Theater for First Time Ever With Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith once again confirmed plans to bring Zack Snyder to New Jersey in 2023. In the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, Smith revealed that Smodcastle Cinemas will screen Zack Snyder's Justice League, marking the first time Snyder has screened it theatrically. The screening is part of a series of screening and Q&A sessions called "Directly Responsible: Face-to-Face With Filmmakers At Smodcastle," which Smith says will feature appearances by Joe and Anthony Russo, Snyder, and Jason Reitman. It's one of a number of initiatives Smith is putting into place at his newly-purchased theater, in the hopes of making it a destination for fans.

Smith also said that he plans to screen a series on John Hughes; a "The Movies That Made Me" series hosted by Smith himself; a series of films produced in New Jesey; and more.

"Zack Snyder is coming in the new year, and he was like, 'I've never shown Justice League in a theater once,' so I was like 'brother, bring it!'" Smith said.

You can see the podcast below. The Zack Snyder's Justice League talk begins at around 45 minutes.

Zack Snyder's Justice League got a 2021 release on HBO Max, after a long fan campaign to see the director's original vision completed. It's a moment that even Snyder didn't think would ever happen.

"It was an interesting experience," Snyder said at the time. "I got to say I never really thought it would happen. I'd been living with the prospect that it would never happen and fine with it. I'll be honest. I'd made peace with the fact that this was the world I was going to be in. It was going to be a situation where this was a movie that I never really finished. I have my cut of it here at the house, and if you want to see when you're over, you can check it out, but that's pretty much it. But when we got to the point where, through a lot of hurdles and back and forth, that we'd come to the place where yes, the movie, you're allowed to finish it and to do it the right way, that was a pretty cathartic and beautiful moment that I shared with my family; it was really an impossible dream come true."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

You can get the movie on DVD, Blu-ray, Digital, or streaming on HBO Max now. Keep your eyes on this space for more details on the upcoming screening at Smodcastle Cinemas.