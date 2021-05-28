Zack Snyder Says He Didn't Think His Cut Of Justice League Would Come Out

✖

Zack Snyder never thought he'd get to finish Justice League. Fans campaigned from the time the theatrical cut of Justice League opened in cinemas to see Snyder's original vision for the film restored, now moving on to a campaign to "restore the Snyderverse" of the DC Extended Universe's cinematic continuity. But Snyder had long ago accepted that it wasn't going to happen. That's what he tells the ComicBook Debate YouTube show in a new video. He had moved on, and being able to finish what he started on Justice League was as much a surprise to him as anyone else, though a welcome one.

"It was an interesting experience," Snyder says. "I got to say I never really thought it would happen. I'd been living with the prospect that it would never happen and fine with it. I'll be honest. I'd made peace with the fact that this was the world I was going to be in. It was going to be a situation where this was a movie that I never really finished. I have my cut of it here at the house, and if you want to see when you're over, you can check it out, but that's pretty much it. But when we got to the point where, through a lot of hurdles and back and forth, that we'd come to the place where yes, the movie, you're allowed to finish it and to do it the right way, that was a pretty cathartic and beautiful moment that I shared with my family… it was really an impossible dream come true."

While he's happy to return to finish Justice League, he has since moved on from working on DC Extended Universe projects. "Look, I never thought I'd be here doing this. I didn't think I'd be finishing Justice League," he said. "The truth is, and it's been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie. This is a years-old movie I'm working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing, and that's fine. As far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it's well known that I planned on more movies, five movies or something, but I'm busy. I've got a lot going on. Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it's amazing, and I couldn't be happier, and I'm excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn't think I'd be here, so who knows?"

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max in 2021.