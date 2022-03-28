Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Beat Spider-Man: No Way Home Oscars Fan Favorite Vote

Many of the most popular movies from 2021 didn’t receive any major nominations at the Oscars, but the Academy has been making an effort to try and get more people excited about the annual awards telecast by involving some of the biggest films in a new kind of prize. This year, the Academy revealed that there would be a fan vote for the Oscars Fan Favorite award. For weeks, movie fans were able to take to social media and name their favorite movie of the year, and now we know which film took home the prize.

Popular director Zack Snyder managed to win the fan-favorite vote this year with his Netflix action/horror film Army of the Dead. The zombie film, which debuted exclusively on the streamer, managed to topple Spider-Man: No Way Home, a record-breaking Marvel entry.

A lot of films were in the early conversation for the Oscars Fan Favorite award, but a group of movies set themselves apart throughout the voting process. A few weeks ahead of Sunday night’s Academy Awards telecast, the Academy revealed the top 10 vote-getters for the fan favorite.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was on the list, which shouldn’t be a surprise considering it has become one of the biggest hits in North American box office history. What many didn’t see coming, however, was the inclusion of Cinderella. The reimagining from Amazon received mostly terrible reviews upon its release but its fans certainly showed out to help get it some recognition at this year’s Academy Awards.

The rest of the Oscars Fan Favorite leaderboard (as of the end of February) included Army of the Dead, Dune, Malignant, Minmata, The Power of the Dog, Sing 2, The Suicide Squad, and Tick, Tick… BOOM! Both Dune and The Power of the Dog were also nominated for the actual Best Picture Oscar.

Were you surprised to see Army of the Dead win the fan vote at the Oscars? Let us know in the comments!