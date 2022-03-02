Spider-Man: No Way Home the Frontrunner for Oscar Fan-Favorite Award

Oscar night is fast approaching this year and the award that many film fans are eager to here announced isn’t even one that will take home a little golden trophy. The Oscar “Fan-Favorite” award will be handed out during the ceremony, conducted from a poll on a Twitter wherein movie fans can pick their favorite movie from the past year. Another recognition will be doled out for the top “cheer worthy” moment in a movie, a specific scene, line of dialogue, etc, from a film that was also voted on by fans via Twitter. As one might expect there’s already a frontrunner for the award, and naturally it’s the highest grossing movie of the past year, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to Variety, a survey conducted by Morning Consult revealed that the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures sequel is the favorite for the award, with 26% of those polled on the survey voting for the Tom Holland-starring movie. The outlet reports that the second highest on the poll was Disney’s Encanto with 14% of the vote, followed by Dune with 8%, Don’t Look Up with 6% and then Ghostbusters: Afterlife 4%. Other films receiving votes included Jungle Cruise, Free Guy, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and West Side Story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A previously released tweet from The Academy about the “Cheer Worthy” moment specifically shouted out the scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire’s versions of the webslinger all coming together, perhaps heralding that it could take that ward as well.

Fans have rallied around a number of movies for the poll, including the critically reviled Cinderella from Amazon but also Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is technically not eligible to win.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year’s ceremony,” Meryl Johnson, VP Digital Marketing at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, shared in a statement to the outlet. “Through these activations, social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real time, find a community, and be a part of the experience in ways they’ve never been able to before.”

“Twitter is the place to be during award shows and the Oscars is one of the biggest conversation drivers every year,” Sarah Rosen, Twitter’s head of U.S. entertainment and news partnerships, added. “The idea that a movie fan might see their tweet during the Oscars broadcast is pretty epic, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Academy to bring this to life.”

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27th.