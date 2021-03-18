Zack Snyder's Justice League Concept Artist Reveals New Look at Cyborg's Extra Arms

✖

The concept art designer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League just revealed a new look at Cyborg’s extra arms. Jerad S. Marantz decided to tempt the DC Comics fans who follow him with this wild art. Now, before you ask, it doesn’t turn Cyborg into a man-spider with six arms. But, Ray Fisher would have some added dexterity in any battle he would face. The extra set of hands gives the character a bit more of an otherworldly vibe. That kind of design is something that fans of Zack Snyder’s vision have been looking for with this director’s cut of the film. When the entire project gets off the ground on HBO Max, they will get to see that kind of art direction in its full glory. But, there won’t just be the aesthetic changes showcased in art like this. Everything surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League signals a kind of radical altering of the tone of the film’s dialogue as well.

He wrote on Instagram, “Looks like cyborg’s arms are back! Very excited to see them in the last #justiceleague trailer. Can not wait for March 18th. Here’s an early version of the concept model I did while on the show. This is a bulkier version of the character. I really wanted him to still feel like a football player. A lot of these shapes made it into the final design for #cyborg. #conceptart #hardsurface #robot #dcu #zbrush #jl #zacksnydersjusticeleague”

In a previous conversation on TheNiceCast, the Justice League star actually talked about Cyborg’s arc in the upcoming film. Fisher didn’t mince words that this version of Vic would be more haunted.

"Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, he's not a happy camper by any stretch, but I don't think anybody would be if you had just lost everything that you've known about yourself," He explained. "Your body, you've lost your mother, you've lost your ability to play football, one of the defining things that you've established for yourself. You've lost a sense of yourself, and it's about finding that again, finding that humanity again."

"There's a ton of allegory with respect to that in being a Black man, and just the journey that Black people have taken in this country," Fisher added. "It can go as deep as you will allow it to, and I thank my stars that I was in the capable hands of Chris and Zack to be like, 'Listen, how far are we going to take this? This can hit some hearts, man. It can really hit some hearts.'"

