Zack Snyder's Justice League: Wonderland At Home Reveals Full Menu for The Mother Box

Fans who are hyped for the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max can take that excitement straight to their stomachs with the release of an exclusive meal box launched by Wonderland At Home, featuring limited items promoting the team up of Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, the Flash, and other DC Comics heroes. The new offering allows fans to order The Mother Box, an offering of complete meals, snacks, and drinks complete with Easter eggs and digital goodies to help fans maximize their experiences while watching Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Wonderland At Home has now revealed the menu for The Mother Box (including vegetarian options), which includes quite a few collector items that will be of interest to fans. Check out the full reveal below:

(Photo: Wonderland At Home)

The PR from Wonderland At Home states The Mother Box will include: Icelandic cod and ‘chips’ (Aquaman-inspired), an 8oz Big Belly Burger with cheese, crispy potato and onion rösti in a pretzel bun (The Flash-inspired) and for dessert, a lighter than air corn and maple soufflé with silver popcorn (Superman-inspired). Prepare all of these at home before moving on to standout smoked marshmallows (Wonder Woman-inspired), Jalapeño, salsa and cheese biscuits (Martian Manhunter-inspired) and dark chocolate with gooey salted butter caramel (Batman-inspired). Fans of the DC universe will also enjoy Koul Brau beer, Jitters Coffee cold brew oat milk latte and an energy drink (Cyborg-inspired).

Both the cod and burger items can be replaced with vegetarian options.

There will also be some Easter eggs for Justice League fans to discover, including these Augmented Reality and binaural features: a Superman heat reveal ramekin, multi-sensory immersion and the opportunity to win Wonderland At Home for a year. Can you crack the code as you step into the shoes of the world’s greatest detective? Hidden within intricate details of the packaging are clues to help you break into Bruce Wayne’s super computer and the chance to win prizes. Watch the Mother Box come alive on your phone using augmented reality and click on the hero case files to uncover clues. Experience enhanced content from the film and listen to an exclusive binaural audio clip of Hippolyta’s arrow. A must-have for fans and foodies alike.

The Mother Box are on sale for $130 for a two-person offering, but they continue to sell out. Wonderland At Home continues to offer new availability for these items to meet demand, so check out wonderlandathome.com to get your own.

Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on HBO Max on March 18th.