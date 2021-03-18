Zack Snyder's Justice League Releases New Trailer Teaser Featuring Darkseid, Desaad, and Granny Goodness

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League has released yet another teaser for its upcoming new trailer. This one will have DC fans screaming in delight as we get another full look at Snyder's version of Darkseid, along with his sycophantic assistant/torturer DeSaad. A look at the still image for the teaser also reveals Darkseid's other main lieutenant, Granny Goodness, who trains the Lord of Apokolips's personal guard, the Furies. Darkseid is one of the "main event" focal points of Justice League's Snyder Cut, as Joss Whedon's theatrical version of the film cut the villain entirely. Like so many things from Zack Snyder's Justice League, this is imagery is the epic intro of Darkseid fans have been waiting for.

The official synopsis for Zack Snyder's Justice League teased DeSaad joining Steppenwolf and Darkseid in the campaign against Earth, but Granny Goodness is a welcome surprise. Granny and Her Furies have been confirmed for Ava Duvernay's upcoming New Gods movie; that film will go much more in-depth about the feud between Apokolips and its heavenly rival, New Genesis. As for Zack Snyder version of the characters: Darkseid, DeSaad, and Granny Goodness all would've had much larger roles to play in Snyder's original plans for the Justice League sequels. Justice League 2 would've brought The League to Apokolips, where they would've done battle with Darkseid and his minions - and ultimately lost that fight, with Superman being twisted by Darkseid and DeSaad into an evil Superman. Justice League 3 would've explored the Knightmare Earth from Batman V Superman, as Batman mounted a Back to the Future-style time trip to undo Superman's fall to evil and save the world. As it stands, Zack Snyder's Justice League will give fans a nod to what could've been - much like the cameo from Jared Leto's Joker.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League streams on HBO Max March 18th.